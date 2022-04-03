Eddie Howe has helped guide Newcastle from the foot of the Premier League to 14th in the table and nine points clear of the relegation zone with nine games remaining going into Sunday’s clash at Spurs (4:30pm kick-off)

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer gossip doing the rounds before today’s clash:

Newcastle United are willing to sell popular attacker Allan Saint-Maximin for around £50m this summer. Aston Villa are one of the clubs monitoring the situation of the 25-year-old Frenchman. (Mail on Sunday)

Erik ten Hag has already lined up his first two signings if he becomes Manchester United manager. He wants Ajax pair Antony and Jurrien Timber, 20. (Sunday Mirror)

Erik ten Hag is also said to have a release clause of just more than £1.7m that Manchester United would have to pay if they appointed the 52-year-old as manager. (Sunday Telegraph)

Newcastle, West Ham and Southampton have considered signing West Brom's Sam Johnstone. Tottenham are now also back in the hunt for the 29-year-old England goalkeeper. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is set to reject a move to Newcastle and return to the Bundesliga this summer. (Daily Star Sunday)

Mohamed Salah is said to be close to agreeing a new contract that will keep him at Liverpool until the end of his career. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool's Divock Origi is nearing an Anfield exit, with reports stating a four-year contract with AC Milan is on the cards. (Calciomercato)

