Newcastle United star makes ‘emotional’ admission after Carabao Cup semi-final win

A brace from Sean Longstaff put Newcastle 3-0 up on aggregate early on before Che Adams pulled a goal back for The Saints. Despite losing Bruno Guimaraes to a red card in the closing stages, The Magpies were able to hold out for the win and secure a place at Wembley for their first major final in 24 years.

Boyhood Newcastle fan Dan Burn was only seven the last time reached the final of a major tournament, now he’s helping the club make history in his first full back on Tyneside.

“It hasn't sunk in yet, it's definitely the best atmosphere I've ever played in,” the Magpies defender said following the win. “Even in the warm-up I could feel myself getting emotional and had to control myself because the place was bouncing – I'm just so happy we got through.”

Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates following the team's victory in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

It was a night dreams are made of for Burn in what was arguably his biggest game in a Newcastle shirt to date in front of a sell-out St James’s Park crowd.

“I had to take a few deep breaths,” Burn added. “I had that a lot at the start of my career when I didn't really feel as though I was prepared for some of my bigger games.

"I remember my Premier League debut [for Fulham] against Arsenal and a few days before I had to tell myself to calm down.

“I taught myself to cope with it. You become more experienced and it's rare I feel like that now but obviously I knew it was a big occasion and I could feel how much people wanted us to do it.

“It's never a burden to play for Newcastle, it's a responsibility.

“Everyone was really excited. I wasn't even nervous for the game but then I was hearing little whispers from people saying how nervous they were and that was making me feel nervous.”

Now Burn will be looking to help Newcastle go one step further on February 26 and end a 54-year trophy drought.

“It’s hard to put it into words, but the generations that have supported us through thick and thin without a lot to cheer about…it would just be amazing to do it for them,” he admitted.

“The change since the new ownership came in is just massive. We never thought we’d be in this position as quickly as we have been.”

While Burn was the local hero in the quarter-final win against Leicester City, another Geordie took centre stage on Tuesday night with Longstaff ending his St James's Park goal drought with an instinctive brace, his first in black and white.

And Burn couldn’t hide his delight for his Newcastle team-mate

“Buzzing [for Sean],” Burn continued. “He's a great player but an even better lad, he thoroughly deserved it.