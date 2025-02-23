Lewis Miley marked his first Premier League start of the season with a goal as Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Hudson-Odoi gave Forest an early lead before Miley started a four-goal flurry for Newcastle with Jacob Murphy and an Alexander Isak brace seeing the hosts lead 4-1 at the break. But two second-half strikes from Nikola Milenkovic and Ryan Yates saw the match end 4-3.

The win takes Newcastle up to fifth in the Premier League table, moving to within three points of Nottingham Forest in third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the game, Miley said: "I'd describe it as a hectic game. We played really well in the first half and put ourselves under pressure in the second. I'm really glad we've got the win. We're pushing for Europe now.

“It's a really proud moment to score for my boyhood club. It was such an important moment to score."

Alexander Isak penalty worry

It was ultimately a nervous afternoon for Newcastle after Forest cut their three-goal lead down to one in the second half. But also Isak’s penalty to make it 3-1 was almost saved by former Newcastle man Matz Sels in the Forest goal.

Isak went down the middle with his penalty and Selz didn’t move but was somehow unable to keep the ball out of the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As soon as I saw the keeper stay I though "oh no, he going to save it,” Miley added. "It's ridiculous really. It's a privilege to play with a player like that. It's great to get tips off him.

"We were under pressure a bit and it was quite scrappy in the second half. But at least we got the win. We all want to be in the Champions League. That's where we want to get to as a team.

"It's a really big win and this is a step forward. We need to go on now and keep looking forward."

Eddie Howe praises Lewis Miley’s return to the Newcastle United side

Reflecting on Miley’s display, Eddie Howe said: “I thought he was excellent in that first half. I thought he showed all his qualities, his technical ability, his bravery to get on the ball, his tactical understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He scored a goal, which is great to see again at the Gallowgate End, a great finish. He's got really big character on the pitch. But again, he's another player that probably suffered with the team in the second half.

“So there'll be a lot to take from that game for Lewy.”