Newcastle United star may return next week as Eddie Howe prepares for Saudi Arabia – Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The Mouth of the Tyne podcast is back to reflect on how the World Cup break is impacting Newcastle United.
On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the World Cup break so far and how Newcastle United's players are getting on in Qatar.
Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table but won't return to league action until they face Leicester City on Boxing Day. In the meantime, Eddie Howe's side have a Carabao Cup fourth round match against United head coach's former side AFC Bournemouth as well as a trip to Saudi Arabia to look forward to next month.
You can listen all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts and RadioPublic and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
Most Popular
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.