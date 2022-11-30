On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the World Cup break so far and how Newcastle United's players are getting on in Qatar.

Newcastle currently sit third in the Premier League table but won't return to league action until they face Leicester City on Boxing Day. In the meantime, Eddie Howe's side have a Carabao Cup fourth round match against United head coach's former side AFC Bournemouth as well as a trip to Saudi Arabia to look forward to next month.

Mouth of the Tyne Podcast