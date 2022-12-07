Newcastle United star misses training again after issuing three-word fitness update

The Newcastle No. 9 has featured twice off the bench for England at the World Cup in Qatar but didn’t feature in the 3-0 last-16 win against Senegal on Sunday. Wilson missed Monday’s training session due to a ‘minor’ issue before ‘recovering’ in the swimming pool on Tuesday.

Wilson said he was “recharging and recovering” in an Instagram post from Doha, Qatar, ahead of Saturday's World Cup quarter-final against France (7pm kick-off GMT). But the striker missed training once again on Wednesday with England boss Gareth Southgate hopeful of having the player back available for Saturday’s match.

Callum Wilson of England applauds fans after the 3-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between Wales and England at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Wilson is unlikely to start ahead of England captain Harry Kane but has proven to be a useful option off the bench so far in Qatar. The 30-year-old replaced Kane in the 6-2 win over Iran to set up Jack Grealish and also came on for the Three Lions’ skipper in the 3-0 group stage win over Wales.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle squad are in nearby Saudi Arabia for a warm weather training camp. And United head coach Eddie Howe confirmed that there has been regular contact between the club and the player while away on international duty.

