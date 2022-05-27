Newcastle United star picks up international award as AC Milan chief comments over Sven Botman speculation

Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Newcastle United:

International recognition

Newcastle United striker Chris Wood has been named New Zealand Player of the Year and Men’s International Player of the Year.

Wood, who joined Newcastle in January for £25million, became New Zealand all-time top scorer in March following a brace against Fiji.

After receiving the award, Wood took to Instagram to thank everyone that has supported him throughout his international career: “It’s an honour to have been awarded the @newzealandfootball Player of the Year and Men’s International Player of the Year.” Wood wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that supported me throughout this season. See you all soon!!”

Wood netted twice for the Magpies since his move from Burnley with his first coming in the win away at Southampton before slotting home a crucial penalty in their 1-0 win over Wolves in April.

Chris Wood scoring for Newcastle United against Wolves (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Maldini’s Botman response

AC Milan legend Paulo Maldini has responded to speculation linking AC Milan with a move for Newcastle United target Sven Botman this summer.

Newcastle had been heavily-linked with Botman in January and are expected to continue their pursuit of the Dutchman this summer, however, Milan had emerged as favourites for his signature.

Promise of Champions League football at the San Siro may prove to be a big factor in Botman’s decision, however, recent comments by Maldini may hint that Milan’s interest in the defender isn’t as advanced as has been reported.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Maldini said: “We followed him, but there are many good players in that role.”

Maldini is currently operating as Milan’s technical director.

Darlow to Old Trafford?

The Sun report that Karl Darlow could be on the move to Manchester United this summer as part of a deal that sees Dean Henderson move to St James’s Park.

Darlow is likely to leave Newcastle this summer and has been linked with moves to West Brom and Middlesbrough.