Newcastle United star pokes fun at Sunderland AFC
Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has poked fun at Sunderland AFC in a brief Twitter exchange with a Black Cats fan.
The £16.5million summer signing, signed from Nice, is already cutting a popular figure with Magpies fans and is particularly open to engaging with fans on social media.
On Monday, Saint-Maximin received recognition for his lively performance in the 3-2 win over West Ham United as Toon legend Alan Shearer included him in his Premier League Team of the Week.
The Frenchman was clearly delighted and responded: “Wow! Alan Shearer put me on his "team of the week" #NewcastleLegend #FeelingGrateful”.
A reply from @TheRokerEnd, which cannot be seen due to the fan holding a private account, sparked a response from the 22-year-old winger.
Seemingly mocking their League One status, Saint-Maximin said: “I wish I could score my first goal against your club but…”