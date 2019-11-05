Newcastle United star pokes fun at Sunderland AFC

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United motivates the crowd during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on October 06, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The £16.5million summer signing, signed from Nice, is already cutting a popular figure with Magpies fans and is particularly open to engaging with fans on social media.

On Monday, Saint-Maximin received recognition for his lively performance in the 3-2 win over West Ham United as Toon legend Alan Shearer included him in his Premier League Team of the Week.

The Frenchman was clearly delighted and responded: “Wow! Alan Shearer put me on his "team of the week" #NewcastleLegend #FeelingGrateful”.

A reply from @TheRokerEnd, which cannot be seen due to the fan holding a private account, sparked a response from the 22-year-old winger.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...