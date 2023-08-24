Newcastle United star responds to viral South Shields FC moment

South Shields FC went viral at the weekend thanks to Tom Broadbent’s incredible goal from the centre circle attracting the attention of one or two familiar faces.

On Saturday, the defender netted an absolute screamer from halfway up the court to secure the club’s victory against Scarborough in the National League North and the clip has since been shared far and wide.

Football presenter Chris Kamara replied to the tweet by parodying his football punditry and famous one-liner, writing: ‘The gifted defender picks up the ball halfway inside his own half, then strides purposefully forward as the opposition see no threat from Broadbent, one of the opposing players says go on have a shot Broadbent does & it screams into the back of the net Unbelievable Jeff’

And after being picked up by SPORTbible, Broadbent’s strike attracted the attention of over 85,000 Instagram users, Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier included who showed his support for the Tyneside club by liking the post.

Perhaps the jaw-dropping strike from the defender has inspired him for Newcastle United’s upcoming match against Liverpool.

In South Shields and beyond, that goal is going to be remembered for a long time.