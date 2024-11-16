Newcastle United star ruled out for nine matches - including West Ham & Liverpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after withdrawing from the Sweden squad due to injury.

Krafth missed Newcastle’s 3-1 win at Nottingham Forest before the international break after breaking his collar bone in training ahead of the match. The injury could keep the 30-year-old out for around six to eight weeks, according to Mail Online.

That will see Krafth miss the majority of the festive period for Newcastle and will miss ‘at least’ the next six matches and could be out until early 2025. Including the Forest match and international games against Slovakia and Azerbaijan, Krafth has been ruled out for a minimum of nine games due to the injury.

Next up for Newcastle in the Premier League after the international break is West Ham United at St James’ Park on Monday, November 25 (8pm kick-off). The Magpies will be without Krafth in defence as well as Dan Burn, who is suspended for the match after picking up his fifth booking in the league this season against Forest last time out.

Fabian Schar is also close to suspension with four bookings in the league so far this campaign while centre-backs Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will likely be out until 2025 as they recover from ACL injuries.

After West Ham, Newcastle have some big games under the lights coming up at St James’ Park that Krafth will miss. Eddie Howe will be looking for his first win as Newcastle head coach over Liverpool on December 4 (7:30pm kick-off) before the crucial Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford a fortnight later (7:45pm kick-off).