Newcastle United defender Jamaal Lascelles may have already played his final game for the club.

Lascelles suffered an ACL injury in a 4-3 win over West Ham United at St James’ Park last March. 11 months on and he is back on the grass but still months rather than weeks away from a return having been hit with numerous setbacks in his recovery.

As a result, Lascelles is facing over a year on the sidelines in total and will miss the upcoming Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium as a result. In Lascelles’ absence, Bruno Guimaraes has taken the captain’s armband this season.

Providing an update on Lascelles’ recovery, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “Yeah, Jamal's continuing to work. He works extraordinarily long hours to try and get himself fit.

“I think he was here until five o'clock again [last Thursday]. Dedicated, as you've seen a player try to return from injury.

“He's had various problems and little setbacks, nothing major during his recovery, but just little moments that have ended up knocking his recovery back. So he's been on the grass. He's been training individually with physios.

“He hasn't got beyond that stage yet, but I think he's in a pretty good place. We're probably looking towards the end of the season as a return date for him.”

Lascelles suffered his ACL injury around the same time as Sven Botman last March. Botman returned to action around the turn of the year but has since picked up a minor knee injury.

With Lloyd Kelly joining Juventus during the winter transfer window, Newcastle have just Fabian Schar and Dan Burn as their only natural and available centre-backs. Although Botman is understood to be close to returning, Lascelles is at risk of not featuring again this season due to his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Has Jamaal Lascelles played his last game for Newcastle United?

Although it is hoped Lascelles will be back in action before the end of the campaign, his serious injury and contract situation mean there is a chance he may have already played his final game for Newcastle. The defender is out of contract at Newcastle in the summer and is yet to sign a new deal.

Newcastle have recently signed Martin Dubravka and Emil Krafth to new contracts which leaves Lascelles as one of six first team players with deals set to expire on June 30. Fabian Schar, Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are the remaining players also out of contract as things stand.

Jamaal Lascelles’ important role at Newcastle United over the years

Lascelles has made 251 appearances for Newcastle over the last 10 seasons, the majority of which have been as club captain. No player in the current squad has played more times for the club.

In Botman’s absence last season, Lascelles came into the side and impressed in big wins against the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in particular at St James’ Park.

Howe said about Lascelles’ performances last season: “I think Jamaal has done really, really well. His game has come on in lots of different ways.

"Firstly I think defensively, aerially he's always been really strong. I think his defensive understanding of what we want him to do has been very good from day one. His use of the ball has improved and he looks really comfortable in the team."