Former Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin saw a deadline day transfer fall through

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint-Maximin had a deal lined-up to join Serie A leaders Napoli in what would have been his third club since leaving Newcastle in 2023. The Italian side were looking to strike a deal with Saint-Maximin’s parent club Al-Ahli to sign the winger on loan before Monday’s deadline.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Fenerbahce but has started just one of the last nine Turkish Super Lig games under Jose Mourinho. But complications in reaching an agreement with Fenerbahce and Al-Ahli ultimately ended Napoli’s chances of signing Saint-Maximin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead, the winger looks set to remain in Turkey until the end of the season.

Napoli break silence on failed Allan Saint-Maximin transfer

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna stated following the closure of the transfer window: “We tried to sign Allan Saint-Maximin until the end but there were issues. We couldn’t match the requests made by Al Ahli, same for Fenerbahce.”

Allan Saint-Maximin issues cryptic social media message

True to form, Saint-Maximin was quick to make his voice heard on social media with a cryptic statement following the collapsed move.

The French winger wrote: “Thank you so much. I have read all your messages, just thank you, guys. I will never forget your support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So know one thing, and these are not just words! I love you too. It would be a lie to say that everything has been easy lately. There are many things I didn’t understand, especially with the way certain things were handled, that have been said, or with my father’s illness, and other things…I will let you know everything soon.

“A lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes. I will fight until the end for you, no matter what happens off the pitch. I will never be one of those ungrateful people. Thank you for considering me as one of your own.”

Saint-Maximin’s former Newcastle teammate Joe Willock was quick to respond to the message, writing: “Love you brother.”

Saint-Maximin made 124 appearances for Newcastle over a four year spell, scoring 13 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Saint-Maximin’s career since leaving Newcastle United

18 months ago, Newcastle sold Saint-Maximin to Al-Ahli for around £22million. The Frenchman scored four and assisted 10 goals in 30 appearances in his first season in the Saudi Pro League as Al-Ahli finished third.

But after admitting the season ‘wasn’t easy’, Saint-Maximin joined Fenerbahce on loan for the 2024-25 campaign.

Since arriving in Turkey, Saint-Maximin has contributed three goals and four assists in 24 appearances but was left out of the matchday squad for the 3-2 comeback win over Caykur Rizespor on Saturday.