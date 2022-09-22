Newcastle United’s £60million club record signing sat out training with the rest of the Sweden squad on Wednesday with what was described as a ‘little feeling’.

Although the nature of his injury has not been made clear, he has now been ruled out of the Nations League matches against Serbia on Saturday and Slovenia on Tuesday.

Following his withdrawal from the Sweden squad, Isak said via the Swedish FA: “It feels very sad to have to leave the team I had longed to play in the blue and yellow shirt again I wish the boys the best of luck on Saturday and Tuesday.”

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Isak has scored two goals in three Premier League matches for Newcastle since arriving from Real Sociedad in the summer. His penalty against Bournemouth at St James's Park rescued a point for Eddie Howe's side last weekend.

But with Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin still recovering from hamstring injuries, the last thing The Magpies need is another attacking injury issue.

United's next Premier League fixture is away to Fulham on October 1 with head coach Eddie Howe hopeful the young striker will be available to make the trip to the capital.

Newcastle could still be boosted by the return of Wilson while Saint-Maximin remains a doubt after suffering a setback.