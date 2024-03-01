News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star set to return v Wolves plus Joe Willock & Elliot Anderson update

Newcastle United v Wolves: Eddie Howe has confirmed Sven Botman will be back involved at St James' Park on Saturday.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 1st Mar 2024, 09:44 GMT

Eddie Howe has provided a Newcastle United injury update heading into Saturday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park (3pm kick-off).

Sven Botman was rested for the FA Cup penalty win at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, a match which saw Joe Willock start for the first time in almost four months and Elliot Anderson come on as a substitute for the first time since October.

But Howe feels both Willock and Anderson still need more time to start regularly in the Premier League.

"Similar to Joe Willock, [Anderson] is technically fit but he's not in the condition we need to have him play regularly," Howe said. "We have to nurse him back but he's been a big miss because of his versatility."

Howe also confirmed Botman is in contention to come back into the starting line-up against Wolves after a week out.  

"Sven is looking good," Howe added. "We felt Sven would benefit more from training than playing after coming back from a long-term injury. We could see him [v Wolves]."

Kieran Trippier is also 'fine' after being taken off against Blackburn after 90 minutes, prior to the penalty shootout. Matt Targett remains a doubt after four months out with a hamstring injury but is close to a return.

Newcastle head into the match against Wolves looking to pick up a first home win of 2024. The Magpies have lost two and drawn two of their last four matches at St James' Park since a 3-0 win over Fulham in December.

Matt Targett has been on the sidelines after picking up a hamstring injury in the opening minutes of Newcastle’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Manchester United. The left-back had surgery on his hamstring in November and given a three month recovery time. Howe has since confirmed Targett is back on the grass and on the verge of returning. Expected return: Chelsea (A) - 11/03

Nick Pope dislocated his shoulder against Manchester United in December and required surgery. Eddie Howe has said the goalkeeper is still a number of weeks away. Expected return: Everton (H) - 03/04

Wilson managed to complete 90 minutes at Nottingham Forest but ended the match with his arm in a makeshift sling. It has since been revealed the striker suffered a pectoral injury in his chest and has undergone surgery. Expected return: Burnley (A) - 04/05

Joelinton picked up a thigh injury during Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland. He was able to briefly play on before being withdrawn. Eddie Howe has ruled the Brazilian out for at least six weeks but surgery on the injury is likely to keep the midfielder out until the end of the season. Expected return date: May 2024

