Eddie Howe has provided a Newcastle United injury update heading into Saturday's Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James' Park (3pm kick-off).

Sven Botman was rested for the FA Cup penalty win at Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night, a match which saw Joe Willock start for the first time in almost four months and Elliot Anderson come on as a substitute for the first time since October.

But Howe feels both Willock and Anderson still need more time to start regularly in the Premier League.

"Similar to Joe Willock, [Anderson] is technically fit but he's not in the condition we need to have him play regularly," Howe said. "We have to nurse him back but he's been a big miss because of his versatility."

Howe also confirmed Botman is in contention to come back into the starting line-up against Wolves after a week out.

"Sven is looking good," Howe added. "We felt Sven would benefit more from training than playing after coming back from a long-term injury. We could see him [v Wolves]."

Kieran Trippier is also 'fine' after being taken off against Blackburn after 90 minutes, prior to the penalty shootout. Matt Targett remains a doubt after four months out with a hamstring injury but is close to a return.

Newcastle head into the match against Wolves looking to pick up a first home win of 2024. The Magpies have lost two and drawn two of their last four matches at St James' Park since a 3-0 win over Fulham in December.

