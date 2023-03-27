Botman withdrew from the Netherlands squad on Thursday after it was confirmed that he had picked up a viral infection along with team-mates Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, Joey Veerman and Bart Verbruggen. A report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claims that the players were suffering from food poisoning thought to be brought about after consuming a chicken curry on Wednesday evening.

All five players missed Netherlands’ 4-0 defeat to France in the Euro 2024 qualifier opener. Antoine Griezmann, Dayot Upamecano and a Kylian Mbappe brace saw the World Cup finalists claim a convincing win at at the Stade de France.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said following the news last week: "I was shocked. I went down to the hotel lobby and I saw Joey Veerman sitting there, waiting for a taxi.

"Sven Botman had already left. Then you get to understand the whole situation – and you have to act quickly.

“The five who have gone home have not yet been eliminated for the entire period. It’s not definitive that they will not come back. That depends on how things develop.”

Ahead of Monday’s match against Gibraltar, Netherlands have confirmed Gakpo, de Ligt and Verbruggen had all returned to training following their bout of illness. But there was no sign of Botman or Veerman, who are likely to miss out.

Newcastle will be hoping Botman makes a full recovery in time for Sunday’s crucial return to Premier League action against Manchester United at St James’ Park (4:30pm kick-off).