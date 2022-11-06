Shelvey’s previous deal at Newcastle was set to expire at the end of the current season. But the 30-year-old has earned an extension on his deal after making his 200th appearance for the club.

Shelvey – who signed for Newcastle from Swansea City for £12million in January 2016 – made his 200th appearance for the club off the bench at Southampton on Sunday. The new deal is understood to be worth around £3million.

The midfielder replaced Jacob Murphy in the 65th minute of the match. He hasn’t started a game for United so far this season after picking up a serious hamstring injury at Benfica in pre-season.

St James's Park, Newcastle

But he returned to the matchday squad in October and was brought off the bench by Eddie Howe in the recent wins over Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, taking his appearance tally to 199 before his outing at St Mary’s Stadium.

Ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, Shelvey revealed the clause in his contract.

“I’ve got three games to get another year, and hopefully I should do that this season,” he said back in July. “I mean, I’d be a bit worried if I didn’t!

"At the end of the day you’re always playing for a new contract, and I’m not thick, I’m not getting younger. You just want to be part of it.

"The only way for this club is up – and a lot of people would want to be in my shoes. Positivity’s great around the club. We went through a really bad spell.

"I’ve been six-and-a-half years now, we know what the craic is around the city – and what you can and can’t do.”

Although Shelvey hasn’t played much of a role in Newcastle's impressive start to the season so far, head coach Howe insists he remains a ‘huge player’ in his plans.

When asked what sort of role the midfielder will play, Howe responded: “A big one. I think Jonjo’s a huge personality, he’s a huge player.”