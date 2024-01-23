Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is set to miss the rest of the 2023-24 season after undergoing surgery on his thigh.

The Brazilian was forced off in Newcastle's 3-0 win over Sunderland in the FA Cup earlier this month and missed the 3-2 defeat to Manchester City in the following match as a result. Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe initially claimed Joelinton would be out for at least six weeks with the injury.

But a decision has since been made to operate on the 27-year-old's damaged thigh ligaments. Joelinton had surgery on Tuesday, January 23 with the operation likely to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

An update on Joelinton's status following surgery will be provided by Eddie Howe this Friday ahead of Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham. Newcastle will be hoping to welcome some players back from injury in the coming matches with the likes of Jacob Murphy and Callum Wilson close - Harvey Barnes, Joe Willock and Matt Targett could also return next month.

Newcastle currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and have seen their season significantly hampered by injuries in recent months. Fulham are the last Premier League side Howe's team have beaten with eight of their last nine matches against top-flight sides ending in defeat.

Here is Newcastle United's current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Tino Livramento (illness) Livramento missed the Manchester City game due to illness but is expected to be back in contention for Newcastle's trip to Fulham. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

2 . Jacob Murphy (shoulder) Jacob Murphy made a surprise return from injury against Arsenal, just 10 days after dislocating his shoulder against Borussia Dortmund. Shortly after coming on at St James’ Park, the winger suffered another shoulder injury which required surgery. Following the operation, the 28-year-old was ruled out for nine weeks, which has now passed. Howe has confirmed the winger is back in light training. Expected return: Fulham (A) - 27/01 Photo Sales

3 . Callum Wilson (calf) Callum Wilson has suffered a calf injury. The issue is not thought to be serious with an expected return before the end of January. Expected return date: Aston Villa (A) - 30/01 Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales