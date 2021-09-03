Newcastle United starlet vows to 'show what he can do' as he targets first-team breakthrough

Rodrigo Vilca wants to ‘show what he can do’ at Doncaster Rovers after joining on loan from Newcastle United.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 11:21 am

The Peruvian joins the League One club until January 2021, which will mark his first taste of senior football in England.

Since arriving from Deportivo Municipal in October 2020 for £210,000, the 22-year-old has spent the early stages of his Magpies career in the under-23s.

Vilca was due to go out on loan in January but an injury delayed his development.

Rodrigo Vilca has joined Doncaster Rovers on loan until January. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old: “I’m really excited to come to Doncaster and have a chance to show what I can do in England.

“I feel since joining Newcastle I have improved a lot already so this is the next step for me.

“I have heard a lot of positive things about the club and the players here and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates.”

Doncaster, managed by Richie Wellens, are currently bottom of League One, collecting just one point from their opening five matches.

