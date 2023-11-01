Newcastle United make the trip to Old Trafford aiming to avenge the demons of their defeat to the Red Devils at Wembley back in February. Although the Magpies head to Manchester with optimism that they can defeat an out of sorts Manchester United side, they have plenty of injury issues to deal with tonight.

Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson are all set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Sandro Tonali is less than a week into his 10-month ban from football.