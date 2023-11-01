Newcastle United starting XI v Man Utd: Eddie Howe makes 8 changes as Emil Krafth makes shock return - gallery
Carabao Cup: Newcastle United take on Manchester United for a spot in the quarter finals.
Newcastle United make the trip to Old Trafford aiming to avenge the demons of their defeat to the Red Devils at Wembley back in February. Although the Magpies head to Manchester with optimism that they can defeat an out of sorts Manchester United side, they have plenty of injury issues to deal with tonight.
Sven Botman, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Elliot Anderson are all set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Sandro Tonali is less than a week into his 10-month ban from football.
And these injury concerns have forced Eddie Howe into making eight changes from the team that started the draw at Molineux on Saturday evening. Here, is the Newcastle United team that will start the clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup: