Newcastle United enjoyed another eventful January transfer window as they set their sights on Champions League qualification.

The Magpies were not overly busy, but they made headlines by spending as much as £45million on Anthony Gordon, a relatively unproven talent. Newcastle are hoping the signing can prove the difference as they look to end their exile from Europe this year. In the meantime, the rumours will continue to pour in, especially in Newcastle’s case, given their ability to spend.

In that vein, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Berge decision

Newcastle are said to have walked away from a possible move for Sheffield United star Sander Berge.

According to Sky Sports News, Fulham and Newcastle were interested in a deal for Berge, but they wound up ‘stepping back’ from any negotiations late in the window. The Magpies did want to strengthen in midfield, allowing Jonjo Shelvey to leave for Nottingham Forest on deadline day, but they decided to go with what they have in the end.

Berge will stay at Sheffield United until at least the end of the season despite regular interest.

Maddison blow

Manchester City have reportedly hatched a plan to sign long-term Newcastle target James Maddison.

The Magpies have tried to sign Maddison in the past, but to no avail, with Leicester demanding £60million or more. But the midfielder will be in the last year of his contract from the summer, and according to the Daily Mail, City have placed Maddison on their wishlist ahead of the summer.