Another potential transfer out of Newcastle United has been blocked by the closure of an international transfer window.

On Tuesday, Kieran Trippier’s chances of joining Galatasaray ended as the Turkish transfer window slammed shut. Now, the Australian transfer window has shut and Garang Kuol’s proposed move to A-League side Macarthur FC is no longer on the table.

As a result, Kuol is set to remain at Newcastle until the end of the 2024-25 campaign before his future is assessed in the summer. The Gazette understands Kuol will likely be allowed to leave Newcastle on loan in the summer.

According to the Australian Associated Press, A-League side Macarthur FC held talks with Newcastle to sign Kuol on loan. It would have been Kuol’s third loan spell since joining Newcastle from Central Coast Mariners in 2023.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Volendam in the Netherlands and the season before that at Hearts in Scotland. But both spells were ultimately frustrating for the Australian international, who is yet to make his competitive debut for The Magpies.

Kuol has played in friendly matches and trained with the Newcastle first team on occasion but has not been named in a competitive matchday squad under Eddie Howe.

Newcastle were willing to let Kuol leave on loan at the start of the season but a thigh injury ultimately ruled out an exit as the forward remained on Tyneside. After recovering from injury, Kuol has been with Newcastle’s Under-21s side, grabbing two goals and one assist in five appearances this season.

Newcastle United had already dropped a big hint over Garang Kuol’s future

Speaking during the winter transfer window, Newcastle Under-21s lead coach Diarmuid O’Carroll admitted that the club would only consider any ‘attractive’ loan proposals for Kuol and wouldn’t loan him out just for the sake of it.

“Yeah, potentially [he will stay],” O’Carroll told The Gazette. “I think from our point of view, we're perfectly comfortable with him being in the building.

“If someone was to come and there's an attractive option, again we would sit down as a team in terms of Jack [Ross] and everybody and we weigh it up.

“We don't want to send someone for a token gesture because it looks good to send them on loan. From now on, we want every loan to be tailored to the needs of the player.”

Newcastle’s loan exits

Newcastle’s strategy of tailor-made loan moves initially hit some bumps in the road with Alex Murphy’s move to Bolton Wanderers and Charlie McArthur’s loan to Carlisle United. The loan deals were set up partly down to the links Newcastle had with coaching staff at each respective club yet within weeks of both youngsters joining, Mike Williamson was sacked from Carlisle and Ian Evatt was sacked from Bolton.

Still, it doesn’t appear to have done either player too much harm with Murphy grabbing his first goal since arriving in England in a 4-3 win for Bolton against Crawley Town. Meanwhile, McArthur has been a regular starter at Carlisle.

The Magpies also loaned out two other young players during the winter window with Travis Hernes joining Aalborg BK and James Huntley joining Spennymoor Town.

Joe White is on a season-long loan at MK Dons after Newcastle turned down the opportunity to recall him in January and Max Thompson is on loan at Chesterfield. 19-year-old defender Miodrag Pivas is on a season-long loan at Willem II in the Netherlands but has been limited to just nine minutes of football in the Eredivisie so far this season.