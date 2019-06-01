Newcastle United striker reveals how takeover could affect his future as interest ramps up

Newcastle United striker Joselu admits his future at St James's Park could hinge on whether a takeover of the club is completed.

Sheikh Khaled's Bin Zayed Group have claimed that they have struck a deal to purchase the club in a deal worth £350million, which could put an end to Mike Ashley's time in the North East.

And should a takeover be completed, it will no doubt have ramifications for individual players - with a number of first-team members facing uncertain futures this summer.

One player who could be set for the exit door is Joselu, with the Spanish striker entering the final year of the three-year deal he penned when he arrived from Stoke City in 2017.

There has been interest in the frontman from his homeland from La Liga side Alaves, while a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League has also been touted in recent months.

An exit looks likely this summer, especially given the striker failed to make Rafa Benitez's matchday squad towards the end of the campaign as he fell down the pecking order - thanks in part to the fine form of Ayoze Perez and Salomon Rondon.

But while the man himself believes leaving the club is a possibility, he feels it could hinge heavily on whether there is a change in ownership - and therefore the board - at St James's Park.

Speaking to Marca he said: “I have one year left on the contract at Newcastle, I have chances to change but it will depend on the new board that will come to the club.”