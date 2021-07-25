Newcastle United striker set for exit
Elias Sorensen's set to leave Newcastle United – and return to Denmark.
The striker, in the final year of his deal at St James's Park, is set to sign a four-year deal with Esberg, according to JydskeVestkysten.
Sorensen – who spent last season on loan at Almere City in Holland – came to prominence in the 2018/19 season, when he had a prolific run in front of goal for United's Under-23 side. Sorensen had a loan to Blackpool cut short later that season.
The 21-year-old, signed from HB Koge in 2016, made his senior United debut in the Premier League Asia Trophy two years ago before being loaned to Carlisle United.
Speaking at the time, the Denmark Under-21 international said: “I never thought a year ago I’d be able to play for the first team at 19-years-old, so I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s been a bit of a rollercoaster. I’m over the moon to get my debut. Hopefully, I’ll push on from here.”