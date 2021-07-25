The striker, in the final year of his deal at St James's Park, is set to sign a four-year deal with Esberg, according to JydskeVestkysten.

Sorensen – who spent last season on loan at Almere City in Holland – came to prominence in the 2018/19 season, when he had a prolific run in front of goal for United's Under-23 side. Sorensen had a loan to Blackpool cut short later that season.

The 21-year-old, signed from HB Koge in 2016, made his senior United debut in the Premier League Asia Trophy two years ago before being loaned to Carlisle United.

Elias Sorensen.