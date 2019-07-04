Newcastle United striker set for exit – reports
Newcastle United could sell a second player in the coming days.
By Miles Starforth, mile.starforth1
Thursday, 04 July, 2019, 17:23
Reports in Spain claim that Alaves are close to signing Joselu, who has a year left on his contract at St James’s Park.
The striker scored two Premier League goals for the club last season.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Joselu found his opportunities limited by the arrival of Salomon Rondon on loan from West Bromwich Albion.
And Joselu, 29, is understood to be keen to return to Spain. Ayoze Perez today joined Leicester City for £30million.