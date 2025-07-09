Newcastle United are stepping up their transfer business this summer with incomings and outgoings at St James’ Park.

Newcastle are set to confirm the signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest for £55million after the winger arrived on Tyneside for his medical.

The club are also looking to strike a deal with Burnley to sign James Trafford, while a centre-back has also been targeted.

This week has also seen confirmation of Callum Wilson’s exit from the club following the expiration of his contract. Meanwhile, Leeds United are closing in on a deal to sign Sean Longstaff for £12million.

Newcastle United green-light striker addition

Wilson’s exit from Newcastle will see the club actively try to sign a striker this summer transfer window. A deal could prove easier said than done as the club would have to convince a player to come in and play as a back-up to Alexander Isak.

They weren’t able to convince Liam Delap of playing such a role as the striker ended up joining Chelsea instead. The Magpies also tried to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion as a more versatile attacking option, but he also ended up joining Chelsea.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has previously been linked with a move to Newcastle and his now a free agent following his release from Everton. The Magpies’ interest in the striker has cooled this summer, but he remains available as an option for now.

Mail Online also reported that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and Brentford’s Yoane Wissa have been discussed internally at Newcastle but neither would be cheap and are out of the age range the club tend to shop in.

Newcastle have William Osula as a back-up striker option but the 21-year-old didn’t start a Premier League game in his first season at the club. The Magpies ideally want a more experienced back-up striker option to Isak.

Sky Sports have claimed the striker position is a priority for Newcastle after landing winger Anthony Elanga.

Wilson’s departure leaves a big hole to fill in the squad as the 33-year-old was part of Newcastle’s leadership group and a popular figure behind the scenes. He also contributed on the pitch with 49 goals in 130 appearances for the club, although he scored only once last season.

In addition to Isak and Osula, Eddie Howe has also previously turned to Anthony Gordon as a striker option for his side though the 24-year-old prefers playing on the left. Joelinton also has previous experience playing up front, though the less said about that the better.

What next for Callum Wilson?

Wilson confirmed his departure from Newcastle in a statement published on social media and the club’s website on Monday.

It read: “To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”

Wilson turned down a pay-as-you-play offer from Newcastle as he looks to secure more regular first-team football. Newly-promoted sides Burnley and Leeds United have been linked with a move for Wilson along with Everton and West Ham United.

Manchester United have also been credited with a surprise interest in the nine-time England international.