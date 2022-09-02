Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United enjoyed a solid transfer window.

The Magpies were expected to be wild and free in their summer spending, but they were far from it, taking a composed approach to their business.

Eddie Howe and the club’s transfer chiefs were smart in their approach, spending big on Alexander Isak and Sven Botman, but otherwise completing more affordable deals to landing Matt Targett and Nick Pope.

Deadline day was a pretty quiet one for the Magpies, with no panic shown in the final hours of the window.

And here we round up all the latest news and rumours concerning Newcastle and their Premier League rivals.

Everton are said to have made a late attempt to hijack Newcastle’s efforts to sign Watford star Joao Pedro. The Magpies appeared to be some way along in the deal before things broke down, and Everton tried to step in to strike a £30million agreement. But Watford rejected the deal, refusing to sell Joao Pedro. (Fabrizio Romano)

Leeds are said to have made significant savings on new signing Gnonto. FC Zurich were said to be asking for around £7million, but it’s claimed the Whites managed to seal a deal for as little as £3million just before the deadline. (Football Insider)

Bamba Dieng wound up enduring a rather disastrous deadline day. The forward appear to agree a move to Elland Road, with Whites owner Andrea Raddrizani confirming the incoming deal on Twitter. Dieng was said to be at the airport awaiting a flight to Leeds when an offer came in from Nice, one he preferred. But late in the day, he failed his Nice medical and missed out on a move altogether. Radrizzani later tweeted that Leeds had been ‘screwed up’. (BBC)

Hector Bellerin took a pay cut to return to Barcelona on deadline day. The full-back agreed a deal to terminate his Arsenal contract after months of trying to seal an exit. In the end, he joined Barcelona on a free transfer, taking a pay cut to secure the deal. (First Post)

Memphis Depay was reportedly a target of Tottenham’s on deadline day, but no deal was done in the end. That was, in part, because Memphis was pushing for a move to Chelsea, but the Blues were not interested in a deal. In the end, Tottenham also withdrew interest, leaving Memphis at Barcelona. (Rudy Galetti)