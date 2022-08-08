Newcastle United ‘submit enquiry’ for Chelsea star as Manchester United ‘agree deal’ for Magpies target

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Gallagher enquiry

Newcastle have submitted an enquiry for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher - according to reports from 90min.

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted an enquiry for Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After impressing whilst on-loan at Crystal Palace last season, Gallagher returned to Chelsea this summer with the promise of being given an opportunity to impress Thomas Tuchel upon his return to Stamford Bridge.

However, the 22-year-old made just a fleeting appearance during the Blues’ opening day win over Everton on Saturday evening, replacing Jorginho in the ninth minute of stoppage time at the end of proceedings.

According to the report, the Magpies have submitted an enquiry along with West Ham and Palace - but Chelsea have ‘no plans’ to let the midfielder leave this summer.

Enquiries over both loan and permanent deals have reportedly been submitted by the trio.

Magpies tipped to ‘push again’ for Maddison

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United will ‘push again’ for James Maddison, despite seeing two bids for the midfielder rejected by Leicester City.

Maddison has emerged as one of Newcastle’s top targets this month and although Romano believes they will make another bid for the Foxes star, he believes negotiations will be ‘tricky’.

Romano wrote: “Newcastle will push again for the transfer of James Maddison after having two offers rejected.”

“It’s a tricky deal, though, because Leicester insist there is no price for Maddison – Brendan Rodgers has publicly commented that Maddison is not for sale.”

Red Devil’s ‘agree deal’ for Rabiot

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Juventus over the potential transfer of midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot has just one year left on his deal at the Serie A side and has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer.

Rabiot has fallen out of favour at Juventus and will be aiming to get his career back on track following an underwhelming spell in Italy.