Newcastle United submit ‘formal bid’ to sign former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kieran Trippier - reports

The January transfer window has only just opened, however, Newcastle United are reportedly already making moves.

Sky Sports are reporting that Newcastle have submitted a ‘formal bid’ to sign Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier has been capped 35 times by England with his solitary international goal coming famously in the World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018.

Talks are reportedly ‘ongoing’ between the two clubs in a deal that would reunite Tripper with Eddie Howe, a manager he worked under during his time at Burnley and someone who has spoken very highly about him in the past:

“He was a positive guy, wanted to do well, had a point to prove and was desperate to succeed.” Howe told the Bournemouth Daily Echo in 2018.

"His dedication to improve his crossing and work on his free-kicks – he used to do that a lot at Burnley. He is one of the best crossers of the ball I have ever worked with – without a doubt.”

"It was natural to him and he set up so many goals for us [at Burnley].”

Trippier has previously expressed his desire to return to the Premier League and had been linked with a move to Manchester United in previous transfer windows, including most recently this summer, however, a deal between Atletico and the Red Devil’s could not be agreed.

The 31-year-old has made over 100 Premier League appearances and would add great strength to a Newcastle United defence that currently has the worst defensive record in the division.

