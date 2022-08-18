Newcastle United submit improved offer for Watford’s Joao Pedro - reports

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have upped their offer for the 20-year-old and have submitted a bid worth up to £25million.

Romano tweeted: ‘Excl: Newcastle have submitted new bid today for João Pedro. £22m fee plus £3m add-ons, while Watford are asking for £30m total fee. Talks on. #NUFC João, keen on the move - he wants Premier League football again.’

Watford are reluctant to see Pedro leave Vicarage Road this window and will reportedly hold out for a £30million fee with boss Rob Edwards describing Newcastle’s initial bid as ‘derisory’.

Edwards said: “The bid that has come in that's been talked about, it's not anywhere near the level that we'd expect it to be for him.”

Pedro, who netted an equaliser at St James’s Park in January, has featured in all four of Watford’s Championship games this season, scoring one goal.