The club, which is looking at building an all-new complex in the future, wants to upgrade the facilities at Benton used by Eddie Howe and his first-team squad.

And United have submitted an application to North Tyneside Council for a single-storey side and rear extensions to the east side of the outdated complex, a dining room extension and landscaping works.

“Modern professional football demands the provision of bespoke dedicated training facilities to enable teams to compete successfully at the highest levels nationally and internationally,” states the application.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The entrance to Newcastle United's training ground.

"The current training facilities available to NUFC fall significantly below the Premier League, and perhaps even Championship, standards.

"As part of the continued efforts of NUFC to improve the facilities and environment for its players, and staff working on site, in the short term the club is looking to invest in redeveloping the current first team training ground by bringing it in line with other Premier League clubs and standards.”

The application concludes: “The purpose of the project is to enable Newcastle United FC to achieve the necessary standard of training and academy facilities, football clubs – especially those competing in the Premier League – are needed to satisfy the Elite Player Performance Plan.

"Provision of modern and suitable training facilities aid the club to attract and keep players and coaching staff at all levels. The proposed training complex enables the club to fulfil the standards expected for training facilities within the Premier League.”

The remodelled training ground would feature a new players’ lounge and new and upgraded rehabilitation facilities, including a hydro pool.

"NUFC need training facilities which are designed and caters for the wellbeing of their players and staff, and hope to do so by supplying an interactive, light, and useable space,” the application states.

“The proposed extensions and renovations aim to address these issues and reorganise the building programme in a far more efficient and logical manner.