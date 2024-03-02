Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as key man limps off v Wolves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe has yet another injury concern to deal with after Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier was forced off less than ten minutes into the second-half of their game against Wolves. The former Spurs man went down and was treated on the pitch before being replaced by Tino Livramento.

Trippier was attended to by physios before walking around the side of the pitch to the dugout area. It is yet another blow for the Magpies in a season littered with injury issues.

