Newcastle United suffer fresh injury blow as key man limps off v Wolves

Newcastle United injury news: Eddie Howe’s side have suffered yet another injury blow.
By Joe Buck
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 16:21 GMT
Eddie Howe has yet another injury concern to deal with after Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier was forced off less than ten minutes into the second-half of their game against Wolves. The former Spurs man went down and was treated on the pitch before being replaced by Tino Livramento.

Trippier was attended to by physios before walking around the side of the pitch to the dugout area. It is yet another blow for the Magpies in a season littered with injury issues.

They are still without Nick Pope and Matt Targett whilst Joelinton and Callum Wilson face a race against time to be fit before the end of the campaign. Trippier left the field of play with his side two to the good following strikes from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon in the first period.

