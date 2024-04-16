Newcastle United left-back Matt Targett is facing a battle to return to action before the end of the season following an injury setback.

The 28-year-old hasn’t featured for Newcastle since suffering a hamstring injury against Manchester United in November. He briefly returned to the bench in March before suffering an Achilles injury.

When asked if it was a setback at the time, Howe told The Gazette: “Not a big problem, he's got a little bit of tendonitis in his Achilles. We envisage he should be back very soon."

But Targett has since missed matches against Everton, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur with Howe now claiming: “Matt’s problem has turned out to be a bit more serious than we perhaps initially thought. It’s an Achilles problem, so let’s wait and see on that.”

Newcastle have just six games left between now and the end of the season, if Targett isn’t able to return before the end of the campaign, he will likely be facing at least nine months without a competitive game. Targett still has two years remaining on his four-year deal signed when he joined The Magpies permanently from Aston Villa for £15million in 2022 following an initial loan spell.

But his time as a permanent Newcastle player has proven frustrating as he’s been limited to just seven Premier League starts.

Elsewhere in Newcastle’s squad, Kieran Trippier is pushing to be back involved for the return to Premier League action against Crystal Palace later this month. The England right-back has missed United’s last six matches in all competitions with a calf issue.

But Howe has suggested the 33-year-old could be back soon as his side have a free weekend before the trip to Selhurst Park.

“Kieran’s doing well, he’d be one of the players in the background that’s starting to feel really good,” Howe admitted. “He’s still not on the training pitch with us, but it’s positive signs and a positive outlook for him. Hopefully, he’ll be back soon.”

Howe will also be hoping to have the likes of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock and Nick Pope back in the coming weeks after their respective injury issues. Like Targett, Joelinton and Lewis Miley are also battling to return before the end of the season.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list and expected return dates...

1 . Joe Willock Willock limped off in the first half of their game against Fulham. Howe confirmed Willock was feeling his Achilles and missed the match against Spurs. Estimated return: Crystal Palace (A) - 24/04. Photo Sales

2 . Miguel Almiron Almiron was also a casualty against West Ham, being replaced just minutes after coming on as a substitute. Estimated return: TBC (late-April 2024) Photo Sales

3 . Matt Targett Targett missed the win over West Ham after suffering a fresh Achilles injury and Howe has revealed that his injury is taking longer to heal than initially anticipated having now missed the matches against Everton, Fulham and Spurs. Estimated return: TBC Photo Sales