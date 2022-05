The Daily Mail report that Newcastle and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been left “fuming” after the inaugural Ohio Cup was cancelled.

According to the report, it was due to be staged in Cincinnati and Columbus.

Villarreal and Valencia were also reportedly being lined up for the July tournament.

Newcastle, yet to announce any pre-season fixtures, are now reportedly “exploring other options”. The club also hopes to stage a high-profile home friendly.