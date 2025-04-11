Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s social media activity has come under scrutiny with a post issued just weeks after Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup win.

Newcastle ended a 70 year wait for a domestic trophy with a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium last month.

Dan Burn and Alexander Isak scored for The Magpies in the historic win for the club. City-wide celebrations followed with an estimated 300,000 people in attendance for the trophy parade and celebrations in the city on March 29.

But with Sunderland confirming a Championship play-off place this week and enjoying a relatively good season of their own, the last thing their supporters want is a reminder of Newcastle’s recent cup success, particularly from Sunderland itself.

Sunderland promote Carabao in social media post

Due to Carabao’s partnership with the EFL, Sunderland’s official X account posted a Carabao drink advert on Friday morning.

“A uniquely formulated drink designed to support endurance and enhance hydration during prolonged exercise,” Sunderland wrote. “Use TRYSPORT5 for an exclusive discount!”

It’s safe to say the post didn’t go down well with Sunderland supporters, but Newcastle fans certainly saw the funny side.

Some Sunderland fans pointed to the time the club redecorated the Black Cats Bar for Newcastle ahead of last season’s FA Cup derby at the Stadium of Light.

Many Newcastle fans could not quite believe that Sunderland’s official account was advertising the same energy drink that will forever be associated with Newcastle ending its trophy drought.

And one Newcastle fan posted in regards to Carabao: “They sell it...we win it. Levels.”

‘This is what it means’ to Newcastle United

It’s not the first time Newcastle’s Carabao Cup win has caused a social media stir on Wearside.

Last month, influential football Instagram account 433 posted various images of Newcastle’s parade along with the caption: “70 years without a trophy. Until now. This is... 𝒘𝙝𝒂𝙩 𝙞𝒕 𝒎𝙚𝒂𝙣𝒔 .”

The post was liked by around 1.4million Instagram users at the time of writing. But two people who liked the post may now regret doing so.

Sunderland duo Jenson Seelt and Salis Abdul Samed both appeared to like the post showing Newcastle’s cup celebrations that took place during The Black Cats’ 1-0 win over Millwall in the Championship. Neither player was involved in the game, having endured injury-hit campaigns.

Defender Seelt is yet to start a league match for Sunderland this season while defensive midfielder Abdul Samed has started just twice. Now Sunderland supporters may wish they never play for the club again after appearing to support Newcastle’s celebrations on social media.

Their social media interaction did not go unnoticed by Sunderland supporters on social media, who shared a screenshot of both players liking the post.

One response stated: “Hope neither of them play for us again.”