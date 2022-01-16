When the news of Rafa Benitez’s departure from Everton came, naturally, social media was abuzz with how Benitez’s future may look.

His connections to Newcastle, and the lasting feelings of unfinished business at St James’s Park, meant that quickly, Benitez’s name was started to be linked with potential roles at Newcastle United.

Whether this would be in the form of a director of football role, or even replacing Eddie Howe as manager, social media was flooded with debates from Newcastle fans about whether the club should look towards Benitez once again:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Here is a flavour of how some Newcastle United supporters reacted to the news:

@lharwood: Imo Eddie Howe needs to be given at least the start of next season! He's inherited an absolute mess and the squad needs big changes! Bringing Rafa back won't solve those problems #NUFC

@lozjackjenna: Always said I would have rafa back at #nufc but not now we have Eddie howe in charge, he has to be given time and supported 100%. I still absolutely love rafa but we need to forget about him now

@fans_toon: I do feel for Rafa .. There’s no way he could win at Everton. Fans hated him from the outset so as soon as results went downhill it was inevitable … Shocked at how many tweets I’m seeing wanting him to replace Howe already ! #nufc

@pjdoc: Rafa was the perfect man for this rebuild under new ownership. New ownership was delayed, Rafa took another job. Stars just didn’t re-align on this one. I for one do not want to see Howe out for Rafa…. yet. The needle has barely moved since he came in for Bruce.

@JayNufc87: I don’t want Rafa in I think that’s a step backwards , but I genuinely don’t feel Howe has done much in the 10 games he has had. Results will also back that up.

@tfalex1982: The ‘Howe or Rafa’ thing will only go away when Howe wins some games. More games he fails to wins the louder the speculation. He’s being backed in this window more than most so he needs to start winning. I think most of us are behind him still, but he needs to win and soon

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.