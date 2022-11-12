Newcastle United supporters taunt Jack Grealish with cheeky Miguel Almiron banner v Chelsea
Newcastle United fans put on another stunning Wor Flags display against Chelsea at St James’s Park to sign off ahead of the World Cup break.
The display included a flag showing Newcastle’s Premier League player of the month Miguel Almiron and Jack Grealish with the Manchester City man comically quoted saying: “Wish I could play like Almiron.”
Grealish was subject to criticism following Man City’s title celebrations back in May for saying his team-mate Riyad Mahrez was ‘playing like Almiron’ as an insult.
But Almiron’s fine form this season has seen him score eight goals already and pick up the player and goal of the month award for October. Meanwhile Grealish has scored just once in the league so far this campaign.
Most Popular
The Wor Flags display also included several other large flags as the players took to the pitch.
And to mark Remembrance Day, fans in the East Stand held up coloured foil to form a poppy symbol during the minute silence ahead of kick-off.