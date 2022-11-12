The display included a flag showing Newcastle’s Premier League player of the month Miguel Almiron and Jack Grealish with the Manchester City man comically quoted saying: “Wish I could play like Almiron.”

Grealish was subject to criticism following Man City’s title celebrations back in May for saying his team-mate Riyad Mahrez was ‘playing like Almiron’ as an insult.

But Almiron’s fine form this season has seen him score eight goals already and pick up the player and goal of the month award for October. Meanwhile Grealish has scored just once in the league so far this campaign.

The Wor Flags display also included several other large flags as the players took to the pitch.