Newcastle United Supporters Trust send message to new owners after takeover confirmation

It’s taken 18 months but the deal between the Amanda Staveley-brokered consortium and Mike Ashley was finally approved by the Premier League today.

An official statement confirming the change of ownership at St James’s Park was released just after 5pm by the EPL, before the club followed suit.

Soon after the announcements, NUST also released a statement of their own, which can be read in full below.

In the statement by NUST chair Greg Tomlinson, they looked ahead to a brighter future for United, and hoped for a potential partnership between supporters and the owners.

"Dear His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Amanda, and Jamie,

“Welcome to Newcastle United!

“Today, for the first time in many years we believe our desire for an ambitious Newcastle United that strives to be the best it can be a reality under your ownership.

"We admire your desire and tenacity to buy our football club despite the protracted issues with the Premier League, and we appreciate your clear understanding of the special place that Newcastle United holds in our communities, the passion of our supporters and your commitment to developing Newcastle United.

“We look forward to learning more details of your plans for Newcastle United, and I can assure you that our members will welcome you to Newcastle United - in April 2020 we asked our members if they were in favour of your takeover bid for Newcastle United with a resounding 96.7% in agreement - that figure has been reported worldwide.

“We are excited to think of a future in which there is a partnership between supporters and owners that will bring with it the first real hope for many years. We look forward to working with you to rejuvenate one of the greatest football clubs in England and I would like to extend an invitation to you to meet with the Board and I in the coming weeks.

“Howay the lads, Greg Tomlinson, Chair on behalf of the Board and Members of the Newcastle United Supporters Trust.”

