Caig spent three years at St James’s Park during his playing career, but the goalkeeper didn’t make a first-team appearance.

Now goalkeeping coach at Dundee United, Caig’s set to take up a position at Newcastle’s Academy, according to the Daily Record.

Caig, signed by Sir Bobby Robson in 2003, reportedly wants to return to the North East for “family reasons”.

The 47-year-old was a team-mate of academy manager Steve Harper at United.

