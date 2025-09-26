Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James’ Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon (4:30pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe is set to make more changes to his Newcastle United side when they face Arsenal at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Howe has made seven changes in each of Newcastle’s last two matches against AFC Bournemouth and Bradford City.

Dan Burn had been ever-present in Newcastle’s starting line-up before dropping out of the matchday squad against Bradford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The 33-year-old watched from the stands as The Magpies claimed a 4-1 win with a starting centre-back partnership of Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw.

It was the first time Botman and Thiaw had partnered each other without Burn there to support in a back three. With Newcastle keeping four clean sheets in their opening five Premier League games, Howe will be looking to keep his defence solid against The Gunners.

Fabian Schar remains out with a concussion, leaving Howe with Burn, Botman and Thiaw to choose from. Newcastle could line up with a combination of the two or start all three as they did at Bournemouth.

But starting with three centre-backs would leave Newcastle short further up the pitch, meaning a midfielder or winger would have to drop out.

“Just looking individually at the players, I think Sven, for us, has been a magnificent player,” Howe said. “You go back a couple of seasons ago, he was part of the back four that was really, really resilient and solid and formed a brilliant back four that was playing consistently at that time because we weren't in the Champions League. And I think everyone knows Sven's qualities.

“The injury came at a bad time for him. He's had to work his way back. And whenever you have a long-term injury, there is a period where you have to go through a training period, for me, where you try to find your best form.

“There's been some really positive signs in the last couple of games that we're close to seeing him back to his very best and he's a massive player. And Malik in a different situation, joining a new club.

“But certainly, he's really impressed us in the early weeks.”

Eddie Howe discusses NUFC tactical changes v Arsenal

Newcastle have a strong record against Arsenal having won four of their last five matches against Mikel Arteta’s side at St James’ Park, keeping four clean sheets.

“There are things we do against every team tactically,” Howe added. “Every game is so different, but I think Arsenal are slightly different this year tactically when I watched them play, and that’s credit to Mikel.

“He will evolve his team every season, every summer. He’s obviously got some new players in there as well. Of course, there are things we look at, and there are things we have in our armoury that we will utilise.

“But really, against any team, every game is new. We’ve got to find our way this season. We’ve got to find our way to be consistent and score goals and try to win games.”

Howe on Newcastle United’s defence

Newcastle played with a back three of Burn, Botman and Schar the last time they faced Arsenal at St James’ Park, leading to a 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win. That change was made in the absence of Joelinton in midfield but the success of it in that match could give Howe some food for thought heading into Sunday.

“Yeah, we like the versatility that [three centre-backs] brings us,” Howe told The Gazette. “As I said, we always look at the opposition and ourselves.

“It's not just dependent on them, it's about us as well and what's the best balance. Going into the game, and I think it's worked well for us. And also just that element of surprise.

“I don't like being easily read in terms of what we're going to do. We've got loads of different ways of playing, we've got loads of different systems we can utilise as long as the players understand what's expected when they go on the pitch, which I think they do. We're not afraid to use any of them.”