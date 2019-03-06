Newcastle United sweating on the fitness of Sean Longstaff for Premier League run-in

Sean Longstaff has been to see a specialist amid fears he is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

The Newcastle United midfielder suffered a knee injury in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to West Ham United.

Longstaff left the London Stadium on Saturday night wearing a knee brace and with the aid of crutches.

And the 21-year-old today saw a specialist after undergoing a scan.

It has been reported that Longstaff had damaged his posterior cruciate ligament in a challenge with Robert Snodgrass, for which he was booked, in the first half.

Longstaff, watched by England Under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd last month, was replaced at the break by Mohamed Diame, who could replace him in Rafa Benitez’s starting XI for Saturday’s Premier League home fixture against Everton.

Speaking after the West Ham game, Benitez said: “We have to assess him in a couple of days.

“Obviously, when you make a substitution, it’s because he was feeling something.”

Longstaff had been handed an 11th consecutive league and cup start against West Ham.

The Newcastle-born player was handed a chance in early January after Benitez lost Diame and Jonjo Shelvey to injury and Ki Sung-yueng to the Asian Cup.

All three are available for the Everton game.

Benitez’s side – who have won their last four fixtures at St James’s Park – are 14th in the Premier League table and six points above the relegation zone.