Newcastle United take former West Ham United winger on trial
Former West Ham United winger Amadou Diallo has turned out for Newcastle United’s Under-21s.
Diallo played in last night’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park.
The 19-year-old played 55 minutes for Elliot Dickman’s side, who took the lead through a first-half Dylan Stephenson goal. Middlesbrough scored a 94th-minute equaliser.
Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie appeared in goal for United.
Meanwhile, Diallo – who left West Ham in the summer – had recently had a spell with Chelsea. He has also represented England at Under-17 level.