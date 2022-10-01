News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United take former West Ham United winger on trial

Former West Ham United winger Amadou Diallo has turned out for Newcastle United’s Under-21s.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 10:53 am
Updated Saturday, 1st October 2022, 10:55 am

Diallo played in last night’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough at Bishop Auckland’s Heritage Park.

The 19-year-old played 55 minutes for Elliot Dickman’s side, who took the lead through a first-half Dylan Stephenson goal. Middlesbrough scored a 94th-minute equaliser.

Goalkeeper Mark Gillespie appeared in goal for United.

Newcastle United coach Elliot Dickman.

Meanwhile, Diallo – who left West Ham in the summer – had recently had a spell with Chelsea. He has also represented England at Under-17 level.