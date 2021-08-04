Newcastle United take Stevenage youngster on trial

Newcastle United have taken Stevenage youngster Yasin Arai on trial. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arai played the second-half of the under-23s’ 3-0 defeat to National League North side Blyth Spartans on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old attacker was named in Stevenage’s matchday squad for League Two fixtures against Bradford City and Salford City last year but did not make it off the bench.

Instead, Arai was a regular in The Boro’s under-18s, although has appeared for their first-team in pre-season – most recently as a substitute against Watford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In June 2020, Arai was named as one of the countries stand-out academy players by the League Football Education (LFE).

The award acknowledges the football and academic progress of under-18s players on apprenticeships at current or former EFL clubs and is also designed to assess other factors such as community or charity-based initiatives.

Jorden Gibson, PDP Lead coach at Stevenage said at the time: “I cannot fault Yasin’s professionalism throughout this period.

"He has been completing his physical and technical programme, while providing us with regular updates on his well-being, as requested by the club.”

Arai will now be monitored by Magpies under-23s coach Chris Hogg.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.