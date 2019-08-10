Newcastle United takeover agreement 'signed' by Mike Ashley as Bin Zayed Group interest cools
Mike Ashley ‘signed’ a heads of terms agreement for a takeover of Newcastle United this summer – according to one reporter.
The Sports Direct tycoon looks set to preside over another campaign at St James’s Park, despite interest from the Dubai-based Bin Zayed Group this summer.
Sheikh Khaled’s group were eyeing a £350million takeover of the club after previous bids – involving Amanda Staveley and Peter Kenyon – failed to come to fruition.
And the breakdown in talks with the Bin Zayed Group caused some to question whether their interest in the club was genuine.
But Justin Allen of the Sun, who initially broke news of their interest, has responded to those doubts – claiming that the interest was legitimate and that Ashley signed an agreement to sell the club earlier this summer.
In a tweet, Allen said: “Mike Ashley physically signed Heads of Terms agreeing to sell Newcastle to BZG for £350m.
“The paperwork was lodged with the Premier League. It's very easy to shoot the messenger.”
Meanwhile, Arsenal could be without a pair of their new signings when they make the journey to St James’s Park.
The Gunners will definitely not be able to call upon the services of Kieran Tierney, who is not set to return to training for at least a month due to a groin injury.
Dani Ceballos could also miss out on the trip to Tyneside as he is set to undergo a late fitness test.
David Luiz, however, is available for selection.