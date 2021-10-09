Newcastle United takeover: Everything you need to know about Amanda Staveley and what's been said about exciting future plans

Here, we take a closer look at Staveley’s career so far and her involvement with the St James’s Park-club:

What is Amanda Staveley’s background in business?

Staveley, 48, hails from Ripon in North Yorkshire, and has quickly gained a reputation as a deal broker and financier both in the UK and in the Middle East.

Indeed, she has previously been described as ‘Britain's most glamorous financier’ having begun her business career aged just 18.

Staveley turned down a chance to study at Cambridge University and instead opened a restaurant – Stocks, near Newmarket – with a £180,000 loan.

It’s from here that she is believed to have developed her connections with the Middle East.

According to 2017 estimates, Staveley herself is worth around £115million.

Has Amanda Staveley been involved in football before?

Yes. In 2008, PCP Capital Partners were key players in the 2008 takeover of Manchester City by Sheikh Mansour.

At the same time, Staveley was also trying to broker a Middle East takeover of Liverpool, but that deal ultimately fell flat.

She first tried to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley in 2017 before the Sports Tycoon labelled negotiations “exhausting, frustrating and a complete waste of time”.

How much stake does Amanda Staveley hold in Newcastle United?

Staveley returned in March last year, heading a £300million+ bid through her company PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers.

Following an eighteen-month battle, Staveley finally brokered the Toon takeover from Mike Ashley to gain a 10% stake in the club.

PIF are the majority shareholders with 80%, while property developers David and Jamie Reuben also claim a 10% stake.

What is Amanda Staveley’s role at Newcastle United?

Staveley is a director at Newcastle United.

She is currently fronting United’s new ownership change, addressing the fans and media about the new owners’ plans for the football club.

What are Amanda Staveley and the new owners’ plans for Newcastle United?

Speaking exclusively to the Shields Gazette, Staveley revealed: “It's not just about growth on the football pitch, t’s about growth on the Academy side and the infrastructure in the city. We’ve partnered with Jamie Reuben. We’ve worked with the Reuben family for over 10 years.

"One of the attractions, and one of the opportunities I had with PIF, is that they understand the bigger picture. They understand that sporting success comes with wider investment in the whole community.

"This club is at the heart of the community, and we’ve got to make sure we invest in all of the community at every level.

“We’re not short of ambition, I can tell you that. We know that we’re not going to get to where we want to today or next year, but we will get there. It takes time.

“It’s a long-term project. We’re patient investors. This is a very long-term partnership with the club and the fans. So we can’t just come in and do this overnight. It’s going to take some time.”

As well as vowing to invest in all areas of the club, Staveley also admitted the ultimate goal is to become Premier League champions and compete regularly in European competitions.

