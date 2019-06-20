Newcastle United takeover update as Amanda Staveley and Sheikh Khaled-led Bin Zayed Group links downplayed

Chief Negotiator of Dubai International Capital Amanda Staveley. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Rumours have been rife in recent days on social media linking previous bidders Staveley and former Chelsea and Manchester United chief Peter Kenyon with one of TWO bids to take control of United.

But Middle Eastern journalist for UAE publication The National, Nick Donaldson, has confirmed Staveley does not form part of either potential bid.

On Twitter, he said: "Have been told Staveley isn't involved in any bid, either with or without Bin Zayed."

Replying to a question from a Newcastle fan to that tweet, he continued: "Know nothing of the Bin Zayed bid, not in that loop yet I'm afraid. All I know about him is that he used to be a lad at work's landlord and he was 'alright'. If I do get anything confirmed either way, I'll shout. But it will almost certainly be leaked in UK first."

United remain in limbo on and off the park at the moment with manager Rafa Benitez's future up in the air, along with around 17 of his first-team staff while the ownership situation remains shrouded in mystery.

According to sources in the Middle East, BZG are confident their deal to buy the club is progressing, while the club and the Premier remain tight-lipped on the situation.

Discussing the BZG bid, fellow UAE journalist Peter Redding, speaking exclusively to the Gazette, said: "Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nehayan is a well-respected business pioneer of the UAE, of that there is no doubt.

"Given his wealth you only have to look at the company's trading and profits. Here in the UAE local business people do not speak of wealth it is known as Haram (not allowed). But it is definitely safe to say he is a serious player.

"As far as a deal currently – the silence is key. And that can definitely be seen as a positive.

"I have open contact with BZG and, speaking to them, I feel a deal to buy Newcastle United is not far away.