Newcastle United will end 2022 with an intriguing clash against Leeds United on New Year’s Eve. The Magpies will be hoping to maintain their top four standing heading into January, but face a potentially tricky meeting with a Whites side who will be eager to drag themselves further clear of the relegation zone.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Friday’s Toon-related rumours below...

Toon eye Foxes duo

Newcastle United will make ‘formal inquiries’ for Leicester City duo James Maddison and Youri Tielemans next month, according to The Northern Echo. The midfield pair have both been linked with moves St. James’ Park in the recent past, and it is understood that the Magpies are keen to capitalise on their current advantageous position in the Premier League.

Both players are considered key target on Tyneside, although it is also suggested that should United miss out on Tielemans they could turn their attention to Nice’s France Under-21 international Khephren Thuram.

Felix value revealed

Reported Newcastle United target Joao Felix will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid next month if one of his suitors agrees to a loan deal ahead of a permanent £86 million transfer, according to Nothing But Newcastle. The Portugal international has been widely touted for an exit from the Spanish capital in recent weeks, with a number of Premier League clubs seemingly in the running for his signature.