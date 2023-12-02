Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday evening when they face Manchester United in a juicy Premier League clash at St James' Park. The Magpies had to settle for a point in Paris on Tuesday night, drawing with PSG after a hugely controversial penalty was awarded against them.

But they must bounce back quickly if they want to prove their European credentials in the Premier League this weekend against a team who are likely to be battling with them for a spot somewhere in the top six. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.

Neves blow

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruben Neves has confirmed he will not leave Al-Hilal to join Newcastle on loan in January despite Premier League clubs voting to allow loans between clubs with shared owners.

"I don't go," the midfielder said, as quoted by the BBC Sport. "I think that's rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I've played in England as well. There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I'm really happy here, my family's really happy, so I'm having a great time."

Guirassy interest

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is a target for Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window.

“[Serhou] Guirassy is definitely one of the more interesting storylines for the January window because he currently has this low release clause which makes him so attainable," he told GiveMeSport "Now, I’m told there has been some movements on the Stuttgart end to try to open up money that would give him a pay rise and remove that clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m not aware of any breakthrough on it yet, and they obviously don’t have much time, but it is something to be aware of. About six clubs in the Premier League have been linked to him so far and the Newcastle speculation has started to turn quite strong, but I have to say I would tread a little cautiously before getting too excited.