Newcastle United 'target' confirms transfer plans amid striker deal verdict
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to face Manchester United.
Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday evening when they face Manchester United in a juicy Premier League clash at St James' Park. The Magpies had to settle for a point in Paris on Tuesday night, drawing with PSG after a hugely controversial penalty was awarded against them.
But they must bounce back quickly if they want to prove their European credentials in the Premier League this weekend against a team who are likely to be battling with them for a spot somewhere in the top six. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James' Park.
Neves blow
Ruben Neves has confirmed he will not leave Al-Hilal to join Newcastle on loan in January despite Premier League clubs voting to allow loans between clubs with shared owners.
"I don't go," the midfielder said, as quoted by the BBC Sport. "I think that's rumours because of the owner of the clubs of course, and because I've played in England as well. There was Newcastle interest before I came here but I'm really happy here, my family's really happy, so I'm having a great time."
Guirassy interest
Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy is a target for Newcastle ahead of the January transfer window.
“[Serhou] Guirassy is definitely one of the more interesting storylines for the January window because he currently has this low release clause which makes him so attainable," he told GiveMeSport "Now, I’m told there has been some movements on the Stuttgart end to try to open up money that would give him a pay rise and remove that clause.
"I’m not aware of any breakthrough on it yet, and they obviously don’t have much time, but it is something to be aware of. About six clubs in the Premier League have been linked to him so far and the Newcastle speculation has started to turn quite strong, but I have to say I would tread a little cautiously before getting too excited.
“Even that level of spending is best avoided by Newcastle at the moment because of fears around FFP and that is not a level of spending that can be spread across a period of time - they would want it all up front. I’m honestly not convinced Newcastle would pay it in January and my information is they prefer loans as their path into the transfer market this winter.”