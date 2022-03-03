Newcastle United will be hoping to keep their fine run of form going against Brighton this weekend - but they may have to do so without talisman Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin this week returned to Tyneside from a spell of “intensive treatment” in Monaco. However, the winger – who has missed Newcastle United’s last two games with a calf problem – was not in the training gallery today published by the club.

Speaking after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford, head coach Howe said: “We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game. He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.”

Defender Fabian Schar was also not in any of the training photographs.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old forward Santiago Munoz, signed on loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last year, was among the Under-23 players who took part in the session.

Check out the latest Premier League speculation below...

1. Wolves in Traore exit talks Barcelona are already in talks with Wolves about what a permanent deal will look like for loanee Adama Traore. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales

2. Gollini nears exit Tottenham’s Pierluigi Gollini could secure an early exit from the Premier League as the goalkeeper has reportedly ‘convinced’ Lazio to sign him from parent club Atalanta. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

3. Hammers name Bowen price West Ham United have reportedly slapped a £75 million price tag on star winger Jarrod Bowen in a bid to fend off suitors amid strong Liverpool interest. (Caught Offside) Photo Sales

4. Man United want Akanji Borussia Dortmund are planning for the departure of Manuel Akanji, who has a £21 million offer from Manchester United. (SportBild) Photo Sales