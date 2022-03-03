Saint-Maximin this week returned to Tyneside from a spell of “intensive treatment” in Monaco. However, the winger – who has missed Newcastle United’s last two games with a calf problem – was not in the training gallery today published by the club.
Speaking after last weekend’s 2-0 win over Brentford, head coach Howe said: “We’re now keeping our fingers crossed, and hoping we can get him ready for next week. I think he’ll be a lot closer for that game. He’s a massive player for us, and we’re very aware that we need him back, but it’s very good to see the team able to cope.”
Defender Fabian Schar was also not in any of the training photographs.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old forward Santiago Munoz, signed on loan from Mexican club Santos Laguna last year, was among the Under-23 players who took part in the session.
