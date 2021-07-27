Newcastle United target Joe Willock 'in talks' with French club over summer move
Monaco are in talks with Newcastle United target Joe Willock, according to a report in France.
Willock is Steve Bruce’s primary transfer target following the midfielder’s half-season loan at St James's Park last term.
Bruce said last week that he was waiting for Arsenal to make a decision on the 21-year-old’s future.
United’s head coach said: "There has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no?”
However, RMC Sport report that Willock is in talks with Monaco.