Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.

Newcastle United enjoyed a 3-0 victory over 1860 Munich in their second pre-season friendly on Friday.

It was a trio of goals for the Magpies’ midfielder as they faced the German club in Austria.

Joe Willock opened the scoring in the second half, before a second and third from Sean Longstaff and Bruno Guimaraes confirmed a dominating win over 1860 Munich.

It was a promising feature for new boys Nick Pope and Sven Botman, with the latter showing glimpses of great composure on the ball.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Nottingham Forest make £10m bid for midfielder Nottingham Forest have made a £10 million bid to sign Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier. Bournemouth are also thought to be interested in the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales

2. Gunners reject £10m bid for wantaway star Arsenal have reportedly rejected a £10 million bid for Bernd Leno from Fulham as they hold out for £15m for the goalkeeper. The 30-year-old has fallen down the pecking order following Matt Turner's arrival this summer. (Daily Star) Photo Sales

3. European giants leading race for Aston Villa wonderkid Barcelona are thought to be in pole position to sign Aston Villa prospect Carney Chukwuemeka. The 18-year-old has refused so sign a new deal with the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano) Photo Sales

4. Crystal Palace youngster closing in on Championship move Crystal Palace defender Tayo Adaramola is nearing a loan move to Coventry City. The 18-year-old was previously linked with Preston North End. (Football League World) Photo Sales