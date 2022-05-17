The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Newcastle this summer with Guimaraes stating it would be his ‘dream’ to play alongside Paqueta on Tyneside.

Guimaraes arrived at Newcastle from Lyon for £33.3million plus add-ons in January and has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St James’s Park with five goals to his name. His latest coming in Monday night’s 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The following day, Paqueta flew to Newcastle International Airport via private jet with his wife Maria Eduarda Fournier. The occasion? To celebrate Guimares’ partner, Ana Lida Martins’ 25th birthday at the couple’s new home on Tyneside.

Lyons Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta scores during the French L1 football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and FC Nantes at The Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, central-eastern France on May 14, 2022. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

But Paqueta’s visit to Newcastle will only fuel speculation about his future.

And Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said about Lyon’s Brazilian playmaker: "I have signed players from many different sources over the years, many different ways,” said Howe. I've never cut off any recommendation from anybody.

“But, of course, I'd have to go through the right process of watching and analysing the player to see if he's right for the team. I'm aware of Bruno's relationship, not just with him [Paqueta], but many of his ex-players.

"Certainly, it helps to have players play at the very highest level, because those relationship and opinions can be very valuable."

Following his stay in Newcastle, Paqueta will return to France to conclude his season at Lyon away to Clermont Foot this Saturday.

